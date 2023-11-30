The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will J.T. Compher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Compher has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Compher averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 21:20 Home W 5-4

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

