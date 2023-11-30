Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gogebic County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Gogebic County, Michigan today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Gogebic County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
AD Johnston High School at Ontonagon Area High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Ontonagon, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luther L Wright High School at Wakefield-Marenisco High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Wakefield, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
