Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Genesee County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Genesee County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carman-Ainsworth High School at Beecher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Mt. Morris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reese High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
