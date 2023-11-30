Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Emmet County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Emmet County, Michigan, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Emmet County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harbor Springs High School at Inland Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 30
- Location: Indian River, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
