The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 28, Lillard put up 32 points and nine assists in a 131-124 win against the Heat.

Let's look at Lillard's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.0 28.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.2 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.3 PRA -- 36.8 39.5 PR -- 30.4 32.2 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.2



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.3 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.9 threes per game, or 18.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 98.7 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per game.

The Bulls give up 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 25th in the NBA, conceding 27.8 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 15 makes per contest, 29th in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 32 12 3 5 1 0 0

