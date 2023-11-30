Bucks vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.
Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|227.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 14 times.
- Milwaukee has an average total of 238.8 in its outings this year, 11.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks have a 7-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been favored 17 times and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.
Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info
Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|14
|77.8%
|120.9
|227.1
|117.8
|230.6
|233.3
|Bulls
|4
|21.1%
|106.2
|227.1
|112.8
|230.6
|219.4
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.
- Five of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-4-0).
- The Bucks put up 8.1 more points per game (120.9) than the Bulls give up (112.8).
- Milwaukee has a 7-6 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when putting up more than 112.8 points.
Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|7-11
|3-4
|11-7
|Bulls
|5-14
|1-3
|10-9
Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Bucks
|Bulls
|120.9
|106.2
|3
|28
|7-6
|2-0
|11-2
|2-0
|117.8
|112.8
|22
|15
|1-2
|5-10
|3-0
|5-10
