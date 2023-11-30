The Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (5-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at United Center. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 227.5.

Bucks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 227.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 14 times.

Milwaukee has an average total of 238.8 in its outings this year, 11.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have a 7-11-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been favored 17 times and won 13, or 76.5%, of those games.

Milwaukee has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Bucks vs Bulls Additional Info

Bucks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 77.8% 120.9 227.1 117.8 230.6 233.3 Bulls 4 21.1% 106.2 227.1 112.8 230.6 219.4

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

Five of Bucks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-4-0).

The Bucks put up 8.1 more points per game (120.9) than the Bulls give up (112.8).

Milwaukee has a 7-6 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when putting up more than 112.8 points.

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bucks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 7-11 3-4 11-7 Bulls 5-14 1-3 10-9

Bucks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Bucks Bulls 120.9 Points Scored (PG) 106.2 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 117.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-10 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-10

