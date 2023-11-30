Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) go up against the Chicago Bulls (4-8) at United Center on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+ and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+, BSWI

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is putting up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He's also sinking 54.3% of his shots from the field.

The Bucks are getting 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Damian Lillard this year.

Malik Beasley is averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

The Bucks are getting 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Bobby Portis this year.

Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan posts 23.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6.0 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the floor and 25.0% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Bucks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Bucks 108.5 Points Avg. 117.0 112.3 Points Allowed Avg. 117.7 44.0% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.3% Three Point % 37.0%

