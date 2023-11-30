The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 131-124 win over the Heat (his last action) Lopez posted 12 points and four assists.

With prop bets available for Lopez, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.2 16.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.7 PRA -- 19.6 23.7 PR -- 18.3 22 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 11.4% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lopez's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 103.7 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Bulls give up 112.8 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bulls allow 46.4 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Allowing 27.8 assists per game, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls are 29th in the NBA, giving up 15.0 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Brook Lopez vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 29 11 5 0 2 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.