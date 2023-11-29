Wednesday's game that pits the Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) against the Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) at University Arena has a projected final score of 66-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Michigan, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 29.

Last time out, the Broncos won on Saturday 58-54 over UNC Asheville.

Western Michigan vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Western Michigan vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 66, Valparaiso 60

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Western Michigan is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Western Michigan Leaders

Kaitlyn Zarycki: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.6 FG% Maggie Stutelberg: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) Alli Carlson: 7.6 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Hannah Spitzley: 9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

9.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) De'Ahna Richardson: 4.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

Western Michigan Performance Insights

The Broncos' -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.8 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (196th in college basketball).

