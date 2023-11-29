Shayne Gostisbehere Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Rangers - November 29
Shayne Gostisbehere and the Detroit Red Wings will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Fancy a wager on Gostisbehere? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.
- Gostisbehere has a goal in five of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.
- In nine of 19 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Gostisbehere has an assist in eight of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- The implied probability that Gostisbehere hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.
- There is a 37% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|19
|Games
|5
|18
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
