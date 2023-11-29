On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the New York Rangers. Is Shayne Gostisbehere going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Wild 4 1 3 18:55 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

