Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Michigan, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Utica High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Capac High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
