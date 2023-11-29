Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 29?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbri stats and insights
- In four of eight games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Fabbri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|12:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/12/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|14:44
|Away
|L 4-3
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
