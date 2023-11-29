The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

  • In four of eight games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:49 Home W 5-4
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-3
10/12/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:44 Away L 4-3

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

