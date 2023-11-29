The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the New York Rangers is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbri stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:49 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-3 10/12/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:44 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.