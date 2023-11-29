The New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Artemi Panarin and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 20 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 12 goals and eight assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 16 1 0 1 3

Shayne Gostisbehere Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Shayne Gostisbehere's five goals and 13 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Gostisbehere Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 26 1 3 4 2 at Bruins Nov. 24 0 2 2 1 vs. Devils Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Senators Nov. 16 1 2 3 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (29 total points), having put up 11 goals and 18 assists.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5 at Stars Nov. 20 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Chris Kreider is another of New York's offensive options, contributing 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) to the team.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 20 0 1 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.