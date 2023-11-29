The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won nine (56.2%).

Detroit has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +170 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

The Red Wings have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit's games this season have had over 6 goals 12 of 20 times.

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 66 (15th) Goals 74 (5th) 49 (2nd) Goals Allowed 60 (12th) 19 (5th) Power Play Goals 19 (5th) 9 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (20th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Detroit went 6-4-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Detroit has gone over the total five times.

The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Red Wings have scored the fifth-most goals (74 goals, 3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The Red Wings have given up 60 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.

Their +14 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

