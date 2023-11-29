Red Wings vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (15-4-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won nine (56.2%).
- Detroit has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +170 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.
- The Red Wings have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit's games this season have had over 6 goals 12 of 20 times.
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|66 (15th)
|Goals
|74 (5th)
|49 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|60 (12th)
|19 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|19 (5th)
|9 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (20th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Detroit went 6-4-0 against the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Detroit has gone over the total five times.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 8.7 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Red Wings have scored the fifth-most goals (74 goals, 3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- The Red Wings have given up 60 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.
- Their +14 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.