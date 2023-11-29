The New York Rangers (15-4-1) are favorites when they welcome in the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Rangers are -210 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have +170 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Rangers Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 20 games this season.

The Rangers have been victorious in 12 of their 15 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

The Red Wings have secured an upset victory in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Detroit's moneyline odds have been +170 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 6-3-1 6.1 3.60 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.60 2.70 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.40 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 2.80 7 14.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.