How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, November 29, with the Red Wings victorious in three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the Red Wings-Rangers matchup on TNT and Max.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info
|Rangers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Red Wings vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|Red Wings
|5-3 NYR
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have allowed 60 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.
- The Red Wings are fifth in the NHL in scoring (74 goals, 3.7 per game).
- In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|20
|8
|13
|21
|11
|10
|51.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|20
|12
|8
|20
|11
|13
|16.7%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|19
|5
|13
|18
|9
|5
|-
|J.T. Compher
|20
|4
|13
|17
|9
|7
|48.2%
|Lucas Raymond
|20
|8
|8
|16
|7
|8
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 49 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 15th in the NHL with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|20
|11
|18
|29
|12
|7
|0%
|Chris Kreider
|20
|13
|7
|20
|10
|5
|31.8%
|Vincent Trocheck
|20
|5
|12
|17
|9
|13
|63.1%
|Mika Zibanejad
|20
|5
|10
|15
|10
|10
|55.6%
|Erik Gustafsson
|20
|3
|12
|15
|10
|9
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.