The New York Rangers will host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, November 29, with the Red Wings victorious in three straight games.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Red Wings vs Rangers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers Red Wings 5-3 NYR

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have allowed 60 total goals this season (three per game), 12th in the league.

The Red Wings are fifth in the NHL in scoring (74 goals, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Red Wings have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 20 8 13 21 11 10 51.5% Alex DeBrincat 20 12 8 20 11 13 16.7% Shayne Gostisbehere 19 5 13 18 9 5 - J.T. Compher 20 4 13 17 9 7 48.2% Lucas Raymond 20 8 8 16 7 8 0%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 49 total goals (only 2.4 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 15th in the NHL with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players