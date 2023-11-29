Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) meet a fellow Horizon League team, the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon League), on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oakland Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Oakland AVG
|Oakland Rank
|60th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|73.3
|136th
|318th
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|76.3
|332nd
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|8th
|10.2
|3pt Made
|7.3
|192nd
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.