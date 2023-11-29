The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-7.5) 147.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-7.5) 147.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Oakland has covered in each of its seven games with a spread this season.

In the Golden Grizzlies' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.