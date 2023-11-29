In Oakland County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Plymouth High School at Waterford Mott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29

7:00 PM ET on November 29 Location: Waterford, MI

Waterford, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Bloomfield High School at U Of D Jesuit High School