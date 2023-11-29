Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Oakland County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plymouth High School at Waterford Mott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Waterford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Bloomfield High School at U Of D Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.