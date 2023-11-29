Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Muskegon County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holton High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Oakridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
