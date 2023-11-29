Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kent County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tri County High School at West Michigan Aviation Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
