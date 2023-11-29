Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.