J.T. Compher and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the New York Rangers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at Madison Square Garden. Thinking about a wager on Compher? We have numbers and figures to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Red Wings vs Rangers Game Info

Compher Season Stats Insights

Compher has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Compher has a goal in four of 20 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Compher has a point in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Compher has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Compher has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 3 17 Points 1 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

