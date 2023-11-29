Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3, 0-0 Horizon League) against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Information

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

  • Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blake Lampman: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Detroit Mercy Rank Detroit Mercy AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 73.3 136th
318th 75.3 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd
65th 33.7 Rebounds 28.9 319th
7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
8th 10.2 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
221st 12.5 Assists 11.8 281st
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

