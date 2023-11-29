The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-3, 0-0 Horizon League) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-6, 0-0 Horizon League) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Calihan Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy matchup in this article.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-7.5) 147.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-7.5) 147.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Detroit Mercy has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Titans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Oakland is 7-0-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

