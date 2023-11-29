Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 29?
In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Daniel Sprong to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sprong stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Sprong has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sprong recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|14:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|13:28
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:38
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:59
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.