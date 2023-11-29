Wednesday's game between the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 84-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 84, Central Michigan 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-27.2)

Ohio State (-27.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Ohio State has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Michigan is 2-4-0. The Buckeyes are 3-2-0 and the Chippewas are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -58 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.8 points per game (330th in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per outing (258th in college basketball).

Central Michigan loses the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 27.8 rebounds per game, 343rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.7.

Central Michigan knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (264th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per contest its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from deep.

Central Michigan has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.2 per game (317th in college basketball) while forcing 12.8 (150th in college basketball).

