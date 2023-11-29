The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas are shooting 43.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 40.6% the Buckeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Central Michigan has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.6% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas rank 190th.

The Chippewas score an average of 64.8 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 65.2 the Buckeyes allow.

When it scores more than 65.2 points, Central Michigan is 2-1.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Central Michigan scored 68.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 61.8.

The Chippewas conceded 71.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.1 on the road.

At home, Central Michigan sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). Central Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (28.3%).

