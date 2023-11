Big Ten teams will hit the court in nine games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Delaware State Hornets at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Northwestern Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Radford Highlanders at Penn State Lady Lions 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Niagara Purple Eagles at Maryland Terrapins 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 B1G+ SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Michigan Wolverines 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Northern Illinois Huskies at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Norfolk State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Florida Atlantic Owls at Nebraska Cornhuskers 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!