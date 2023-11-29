Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Berrien County, Michigan today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur High School at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: St Joseph, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.