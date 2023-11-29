Andrew Copp Game Preview: Red Wings vs. Rangers - November 29
The Detroit Red Wings, Andrew Copp among them, play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Copp in that upcoming Red Wings-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Andrew Copp vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)
Copp Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Copp has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:31 on the ice per game.
- In four of 20 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In six of 20 games this year, Copp has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Copp has had an assist twice this year in 20 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- Copp's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Copp going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Copp Stats vs. the Rangers
- The Rangers have conceded 49 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +17.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|20
|Games
|4
|7
|Points
|4
|5
|Goals
|2
|2
|Assists
|2
