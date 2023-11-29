Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Allegan County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamilton High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Hastings, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
