Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Wayne County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Detroit Cristo Rey High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit Academy North High School at Star International Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Academy High School at Trillium Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway Christian School at Inter-City Baptist High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- Conference: Michigan Independent
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ecorse Community High School at Imlay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Imlay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clawson High School at Annapolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saline High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Canton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at South Lyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southgate Anderson High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Churchill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Ford Academy at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview Community High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Trenton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at Loyola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cabrini High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Allen Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Park High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Garden City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robichaud High School at Taylor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Taylor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dearborn High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
