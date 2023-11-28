The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing skid at the Providence Friars (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Providence is 4-0 when it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Friars are the 84th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 242nd.

The 74.7 points per game the Friars score are 13.1 more points than the Seahawks allow (61.6).

Providence is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.6 points.

Wagner Stats Insights

This season, Wagner has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.6% from the field.

The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 175th.

The Seahawks score an average of 63.0 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 64.7 the Friars allow.

Wagner has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Providence averaged 82.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Friars gave up 70.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 71.8.

Providence made 7.1 threes per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wagner scored 63.7 points per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (62.2).

The Seahawks gave up fewer points at home (55.8 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Wagner drained fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (31.7%) as well.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

