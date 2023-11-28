Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Muskegon County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montague High School at Western Michigan Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.