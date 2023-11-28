If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Muskegon County, Michigan today, we've got what you need below.

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Montague High School at Western Michigan Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenna High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Muskegon High School