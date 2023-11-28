Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (1-2) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)
- A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Michigan State Rank
|Michigan State AVG
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia Southern Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|68.4
|266th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|66.7
|73rd
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|36th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
