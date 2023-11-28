Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) welcome in the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-6) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-28.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-27.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Michigan State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- Games featuring the Spartans have gone over the point total just once this season.
- Georgia Southern has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.
- In the Eagles' five chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Michigan State is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (33rd).
- With odds of +2000, Michigan State has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.
