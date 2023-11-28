The Southern Jaguars (1-5) are heavy underdogs (by 32.5 points) to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 151.5.

Marquette vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -32.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs Southern Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Eagles are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Southern is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Marquette has covered more often than Southern this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-2-0, as opposed to the 1-5-0 record of Southern.

Marquette vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 2 50% 79.5 149.2 67.5 154.7 145.8 Southern 4 66.7% 69.7 149.2 87.2 154.7 148.3

Additional Marquette vs Southern Insights & Trends

The 79.5 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 7.7 fewer points than the Jaguars allow (87.2).

The Jaguars' 69.7 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 67.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

Southern has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Marquette vs. Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 2-2-0 0-0 2-2-0 Southern 1-5-0 0-0 3-3-0

Marquette vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Southern 16-1 Home Record 9-2 8-4 Away Record 5-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

