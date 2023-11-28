Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Marquette County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

L'Anse High School at Republic-Michigamme High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on November 28

5:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Republic, MI

Republic, MI Conference: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at Marquette Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28

6:30 PM ET on November 28 Location: Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

West Iron County High School at Ishpeming High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28

7:15 PM ET on November 28 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Negaunee High School at Kingsford High School