Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores at South Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Parkway Christian School at Inter-City Baptist High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Allen Park, MI

Allen Park, MI Conference: Michigan Independent

Conference: Michigan Independent

TBD at Armada High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Armada, MI

Armada, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Huron High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Lincoln High School - Warren at Dakota High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

Location: Macomb Township, MI

Macomb Township, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Conference: Macomb Area Conference

TBD at Clintondale High School