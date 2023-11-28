Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you live in Livingston County, Michigan and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlotte High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webberville Community High School at Whitmore Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Whitmore Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenhills School at Pinckney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Pinckney, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Brighton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
