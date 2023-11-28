If you reside in Lenawee County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clinton High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morenci Area High School at Ida High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Ida, MI

Ida, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waldron High School at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Tecumseh High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School - Adrian at Erie-Mason High School