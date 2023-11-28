Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kent County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Kent County, Michigan today? We've got what you need.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedar Springs High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Kent City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kent City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford High School at East Grand Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wyoming Tri-unity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian High School at Kalamazoo Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Kenowa Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
