Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Huron County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashley High School at Caseville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Caseville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.