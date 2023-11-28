Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hillsdale County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Hillsdale County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Waldron High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pittsford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Pittsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Camden-Frontier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Camden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jonesville High School at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Adams-Jerome High School at Will Carleton Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hillsdale, MI
- Conference: Southern Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
