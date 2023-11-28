Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Eaton County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Eaton County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Eaton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastern High School - Lansing at Grand Ledge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Ledge, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corunna High School at Olivet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Olivet, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
