Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Calhoun County, Michigan today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshall High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
