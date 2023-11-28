Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Allegan County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saugatuck High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Christian High School at Covenant Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fennville High School at Bloomingdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Bloomingdale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood High School at Plainwell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Plainwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
