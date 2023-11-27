The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after winning three home games in a row. The Musketeers are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -13.5 148.5

Xavier vs Oakland Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Musketeers have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Xavier has been at least a -1000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Musketeers have a 90.9% chance to win.

Oakland has gone 6-0-0 ATS this season.

The Golden Grizzlies have been listed as an underdog of +600 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oakland has a 14.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Xavier vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 2 40% 77.3 150 66.7 138.4 147.3 Oakland 3 50% 72.7 150 71.7 138.4 147

Additional Xavier vs Oakland Insights & Trends

The Musketeers average 77.3 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 71.7 the Golden Grizzlies give up.

Xavier has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.

The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 72.7 points per game, six more points than the 66.7 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Oakland is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 3-2-0 2-1 2-3-0 Oakland 6-0-0 2-0 3-3-0

Xavier vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 7-4 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.